Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi, UP CM of 'betraying' public

[India] January 15 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of not fulfilling their promises made to the public.

Addressing a public gathering in Amethi, the Gandhi scion said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have not fulfilled any of their promises. The Prime Minister promised to increase employment opportunities, waive loans to farmers and fight corruption, but none of these promises were met. Our government has worked hard for the welfare of the farmers and public in general and we are determined to come into power once again".

Rahul Gandhi is on his first visit to his Lok Sabha Constituency as the Congress President which is a two-day roadshow. Earlier in the day, he criticised Prime Minister Modi while praising the Chinese government for their development and employment agendas. "Jo kaam China ki sarkaar do din mein karti hai use karne mein Narendra Modi Ji ki sarkaar ko ek saal lag jaata hai. (The work that Chinese government finishes in two days, Prime Minister Modi's government takes at least one year for the same work", Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a crowd. Talking about job opportunities, the new Congress chief claimed that while the Chinese government generated employment for 50,000 youths daily, in India, the figure stood at 450 only. (ANI)