Rahul Gandhi, Ahmed Patel and other leaders express grief over Gadchiroli Naxalite attack

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has expressed grief over the Gadchiroli attack in which 15 police personnel and driver of the police vehicle were killed in a landmine blast triggered by Naxalites this afternoon.

Rahul has expressed his condolences to the family members of the deceased.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the attack on the security personnel in Maharashtra. I express my deepest condolences to the family members of the deceased jawans," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the whole country is against the dastardly attack by the Maoist and would defeat the ideology that spreads violence.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel condemned the incident and slammed government saying that no lessons have been learnt from the Pulwama attack. "Once again the terrorists have targeted the convoy of our jawans, despite the tall talks no lessons seem to have been learnt from Pulwama. It is a wakeup call for the Central and State governments," said Ahmed Patel. "India stands firmly behind their families, well-wishers, and friends in this hour of grief. The country needs preventive action and accountability for this failure and not just 'jumlas' and lectures," said Patel. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleged that those responsible for the "Bhima Koregaon" riots are behind the Gadchiroli Naxalite attack on the security forces. "There are some representatives of Naxalites who contest elections and want to go to the Parliament and state legislative assembly. These forces were also behind the riots in the Bhima-Koregaon. Some of them are behind bars, but those who are outside and supporting Naxalites should be given strict punishment," said Raut. Fifteen police personnel and a driver was killed in a landmine blast triggered by Naxalites in the Gadchiroli of Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon. Earlier today, Naxals allegedly set ablaze 27 machines and vehicles at a road construction site in Kurkheda of Gadchiroli district.On April 11, an encounter broke out between CRPF personnel and Naxals in the Naxal affected district of Gadchiroli. (ANI)