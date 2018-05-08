Rahul Gandhi announces prime ministerial ambition for 2019

New Delhi: The Congress President Rahul Gandhi when asked on Tuesday if he was willing to be PM in 2019, struck a confident note, saying, "Yes, why not?"

That is of course, if the Congress is the single largest party in 2019.

Rahul also said today that the Congress was repeatedly asking the Prime Minister why has he chosen a corrupt person, who has been in jail as his party's CM candidate?

The BJP has fielded BS Yeddyurappa as the party's CM candidate for Karnataka.

Rahul also attacked BJP presdient Amit Shah who has campaigned extensively in the state, saying, he was a murder accused. "I don't think he has a lot of credibility. People in India forget that the BJP President is a murder accused. The party that talks about honesty, decency has a person who's been accused of murder as President," said Rahul. Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath, who is a star campaigner for the BJP for the Karnataka polls, is expected to address public meetings in Bhatkal, Byndoor, Mudabidre, Virajpet, and Sullia during the day. Sonia Gandhi will also address a public meeting at Vijayapura at 3 pm. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will address a gathering in Mysuru, the city whose former ruler Tipu Sultan, has become a political agenda for both the BJP and the Congress.