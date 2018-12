Congress party president Rahul Gandhi on Monday approved the appointment of 10 persons as national spokespersons of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Randeep Singh Surjewala, in-charge of communications, AICC, informed that Dr Syed Naseer Hussain, Member of Rajya Sabha, Pawan Khera, Jaiveer Shergill, Ragini Nayak, Dr Gourav Vallabh, Rajiv Tyagi, Akhilesh Pratap Singh, Sunil Ahire, Hina Kaware, and Dr Sravan Dasoju have been appointed as national spokespersons by the party president. (ANI)