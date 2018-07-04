Rahul Gandhi appoints Dinesh Gundu Rao as Karnataka PCC President

[India], July 4 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday appointed Dinesh Gundurao as President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

He also appointed Easwar Khandre as the Working President of KPCC.

Dinesh Gundu Rao is a five-time MLA from Gandhinagar constituency in Bengaluru. He succeeded former KPCC president G Parameshwara who led the party in the state for eight years.

"The Congress party appreciates the hard work done by G Parameshwara who successfully led the party for the last eight years and is stepping down from his responsibility as Karnataka PCC President," said an official statement. (ANI)