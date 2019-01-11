Rahul Gandhi arrives in Dubai

[UAE]. Jan 11 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrived in Dubai in the wee hours of Friday for his two-day maiden visit to the United Arab Emirates.

He will be interacting with the Indian overseas community and the student community, informed the Indian National Congress on Twitter.

Gandhi is on two days tour of UAE on January 11 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on January 12.

The two-day trip has been planned by Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) and it is his first international tour of 2019 where he will meet the workers' community at a Dubai labour accommodation on the day one and Indian Overseas Congress team will also be making a presentation about the various issues faced by the Indian diaspora in the UAE to the Congress President.

He is scheduled to address the Indian diaspora at Dubai International Cricket Stadium as part of a global outreach programme where he will be the official chief guest at the 'Indo-Arab cultural programme'. IOC has been planning this and promoting this event through various means including a website that has been designed for the registration of the program. During the event, Rahul Gandhi will address the crowd "Idea of India" at the cricket stadium. Sam Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, in a video statement released by IOC, said, "We want to interact with Indian origin people in various countries including UAE. In Dubai we'll meet business leaders, local leaders, visit labour camp and the event at Dubai international cricket stadium." On day two, Rahul Gandhi will be in Abu Dhabi where he will meet with UAE ministers, followed by private meetings with the Indian Business Professional Group. According to sources visit to the Sheikh Zayed Mosque is also scheduled for the Congress President. Gandhi is accompanied by former Kerala Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oomen Chandy. (ANI)