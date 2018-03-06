Rahul Gandhi assured support to JMM: Former J'khand CM

[India], Mar 06 (ANI): Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi has assured to support Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections.

"Rahul Gandhi has given us his word that the upcoming Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections will be fought under the leadership of JMM," Hemant Soren told media after meeting the Congress president.

The JMM leader further said that Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's (KCR) proposal to form a 'third front' yet is yet to be discussed.

"The proposal has been forwarded by KCR ji but I can't take any decision regarding it before discussing with the other party members," Hemant Soren added. "In order to dethrone the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) it is important for us to strengthen the United Party Alliance (UPA) platform," Hemant Soren said. After the Telangana Chief Minister called to form a third front ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with like-minded parties as an alternative to the BJP and Congress, there were reports of Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and Hemant Soren backing his decision (ANI)