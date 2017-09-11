Rahul Gandhi begins US visit; will meet thinkers, politicos, businessmen

New Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Monday began his two-week visit to the US during which he will interact with global thinkers and political leaders, and address overseas Indians as part of an outreach initiative by his party.

In his first engagement, Gandhi would address students of the prestigious University of California, Berkeley on 'India at 70: Reflections on the Path Forward', in which he will offer his reflections on contemporary India and the path forward for the worlds largest democracy.

During his trip to the US, he said, Gandhi will also engage with the Indian diaspora with the purpose of making them a part in Indias development. From San Francisco, Gandhi is scheduled to travel to Los Angeles. Gandhi is likely to visit Aspen Institute to interact with the think-tank community. In Washington DC, the Congress vice president is scheduled to interact with members of the think-tank community, political leaders and government officials. Gandhi is also scheduled to travel to Princeton University before his final address to overseas Indians in New York.