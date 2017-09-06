Rahul Gandhi calls Bihar Cong MLAs meeting in Delhi tomorrow

[India], Sept. 5 (ANI): Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi has summoned Bihar Congress MLAs to Delhi for a meeting on Wednesday.

The leaders of the Bihar Congress had also met Congress President Sonia Gandhi a few days ago in the national capital.

Earlier, the Congress had dismissed the reports of a possible rift in the party's Bihar unit, saying that such allegations are being made since the Janata Dal United (JDU) severed all ties with Mahagathbandhan.

"From the 26th, the day when the Mahagathbandhan was broken, such allegations are being made against our party. Our party is intact," Bihar Congress chief Ashok Choudhary told ANI.

A faction of the Bihar Congress, led by state president Ashok Chaudhary, had given a miss to the anti-BJP rally in Bihar recently. Choudhary had said that Bihar Congress delegation had met Sonia Gandhi to discuss about strengthening of the Mahagathbandhan. "We are going to revive the Congress party in the state. We will organise a state-level meeting regularly for this," he said. Resonating similar views, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad asserted that the Congress is united in Bihar. (ANI)