Rahul Gandhi calls for candlelight vigil at India Gate

[India], Apr. 12 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold a candlelight vigil at India Gate today midnight in a protest against rampant incidents of violence against women.

Rahul took to Twitter and said, "Like millions of Indians my heart hurts tonight. India simply cannot continue to treat its women the way it does. Join me in a silent, peaceful, candlelight vigil at India Gate at midnight tonight to protest this violence and demand justice." (sic)

The Congress chief also expressed concern over gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua.

Rahul termed the incident as crime against humanity and tweeted, "What have we become if we allow politics to interfere with such unimaginable brutality perpetrated on an innocent child." The eight-year-old girl belonging to a nomadic Muslim tribe in Kathua district was allegedly abducted, drugged, raped, tortured and killed in January. (ANI)