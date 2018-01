[India], Jan. 27 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday called on President Ram Nath Kovind.

Rahul took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture with President Kovind.

"I had a wonderful meeting with President Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today. #PresidentKovind," he Tweeted.

Yesterday, the Congress chief attended President Ram Nath Kovind's 'At Home' reception for Asean leaders at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

(ANI)