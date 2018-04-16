Rahul Gandhi credits farmers for India's growth

[India], Apr. 16 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday lauded the farmers, stating that their contribution took the country on the path of progress.

Rahul, who began his three-day visit to Amethi and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh earlier today, said while addressing a gathering, "Many people in India are farmers, if America's President says that China and Hindustan are the future of the world, it's only the farmers who have brought us to this position. So we should not forget the farmers for their contribution."

"If youths do not get employment then anger, violence and hatred towards the country will increase which will lead India to losses. In the coming days, we have to look into how to employ youth working towards for the betterment of the country," Rahul added. Further, speaking on the unity and non-violence, Rahul advised, "In this 21st Century, one should not hate each other and spread violence in the country but rather take or accept people of every religion together." Rahul Gandhi also laid the foundations of some development projects. He met farmers and inaugurated a passport seva kendra, a road project and a private school. (ANI)