Rahul Gandhi defends his meeting with Chinese ambassador, says 'my job to be informed'

New Delhi: Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi defended his meeting with Chinese Ambassador Luo Zhaohui last week amid the border stand-off, saying it was his job to be informed of critical issues.





In a series of tweets, Gandhi on Monday attacked the BJP-led government, saying if it was so concerned about his meeting with the Chinese envoy, why were three union ministers availing Chinese hospitality amid the border stand-off at Doklam in the Sikkim sector.



"It is my job to be informed on critical issues. I met the Chinese Ambassador, Ex-NSA, Congress leaders from NE & the Bhutanese Ambassador," Gandhi said.

"If the government is so concerned about me meeting an ambassador, they should explain why three ministers are availing Chinese hospitality while the border issue is on," he added.

Gandhi also referred to an IANS report of 2014 about Chinese troops entering India during the official visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping and took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had hosted the visiting leader in Ahmedabad. The two leaders had also sat on a swing.

"And for the record I am not the guy sitting on the swing while a thousand Chinese troops had physically entered India," Gandhi said.