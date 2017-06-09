Rahul Gandhi expert in gaining political mileage: Farmers leader

[India] June 9 (ANI): After Rahul Gandhi met with the kin of farmers, who died in police firing during protests in Mandsaur at Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border, farmer leader Basavaraj Ingin on Friday lashed out at the Congress vice-president asserting that he is an expert in taking advantage of any incident in order to gain political mileage.

"I condone the incident that happened in Mandsaur. This should not have happened. Rahul Gandhi is an expert in taking advantage of any incident to gain political mileage. I suggest that Rahul Gandhi should have first advised the ministers of his party to come up with ideas for helping the farmers in their states and should have the right to talk about the inaction of the Madhya Pradesh Government. I also feel that the Congress should not create confusion among the farmers to gain political mileage," Ingin told ANI.

Mandsaur District Collector Om Prakash Srivastava yesterday assured that the curfew would be relaxed for longer hours tomorrow in the violence-hit district. "Curfew would be relaxed for longer hours tomorrow. ATMs will be opened, milk, petrol and diesel availability will also be ensured," Srivastava told ANI. The Collector said that the police are registering an FIR's against the accused who vandalised the public property and created ruckus. (ANI)