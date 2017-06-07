Rahul Gandhi fond of publicity: Centre on his Mandsaur visit

[India], June 7 (ANI): Taking a dig at Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi's upcoming visit to Mandsaur, where at least five agitating farmers were killed in firing, Union Minister of Steel, Mines and Employment Narendra Singh Tomar today asserted that the former is fond of publicity, which is the only reason for his visit.

Speaking to ANI here, Tomar said, "Rahul Gandhi is going to that area where situation is very much tense. He should understand his responsibility. He should have talked about this first, but he is so fond of his publicity. That's why he is going there."

Talking about the violence in Mandsaur, Tomar assured that appropriate action will be taken against the accused in accordance with the judicial enquiry results. Stating the incident is very saddening, Tomar expressed his condolence for the bereaved family members who had lost their loved ones in the violence. Madhya Pradesh farmers have hit the streets protesting over their demands for remunerative prices for their produce and a farm loan waiver not being met. This unfortunately took an ugly turn on Tuesday as five farmers were killed and eight others injured in two separate incidents of firing in Mandsaur. The protestors alleged that police fired at them and a judicial probe was ordered in the matter. Internet services in Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain were also suspended following the farmers' protests, and a curfew was reportedly imposed. Apart from the loan waiver, the farmers are also demanding that they should be given Rs. 50 per litre of milk bought from them as they spend Rs. 37 per litre. Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan earlier in the day apprised Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah of the situation in Mandsaur over the phone. Chief Minister Chouhan on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs oe crore each to the victims' families. The injured will get Rs five lakh in compensation, he added. I In a video message, Chouhan also promised a government job to each of the victims' kin. (ANI)