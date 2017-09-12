Rahul Gandhi gets number of Lok Sabha seats wrong in his speech at US university

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Tue, Sep 12, 2017 11:37 hrs
Rahul Gandhi addressed the students at the University of California in Berkeley

Berkeley: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is currently in the United States and is amassing headlines with his well-crafted extempore even as he addressed the students at the University of California in Berkeley.


Speaking on 'India at 70: Reflections on the Path Forward', Rahul spoke about the contemporary India and its way forward as the world's largest democracy. But what caught everybody's eye is a minor, but hopefully unintentional, gaffe.

While answering a question, he got the number of seats in the Lok Sabha wrong.

Rahul said the number of seats in the Lower House was 546, not 545.

While a Legislative House cannot have an even number of seats, what's more unceremonic, in this incident, is that the Gandhi scion cannot go through an event without making innocent gaffes.

The "mispronounced" number had the Twitterati have a field-day.
The Gandhi scion, who is on a two-week visit to the United States, will interact with global thinkers, political leaders and NRIs.

