Rahul Gandhi helps co-passengers place luggage onboard Delhi-Guwahati flight

Congress President Rahul Gandhi ji offers a helping hand to Co-Passengers while locating their luggage today On his flight from Delhi to Guwahati @INCIndia @OfficeOfRG @INC_Andhra @mnadendla @tallurivijaykum pic.twitter.com/rJUyAf7CAe

— Dr.Seetharam Babu (@SeetharamPatti) January 30, 2018 But some on Twitter also wondered whether this was Rahul’s effort to connect with the Aam Aadmi or just an opportune photo-op ahead of the election season.

He had showed a similar avatar before the Gujarat election, too, when photos of him waiting in a queue to board an aircraft at the IGI airport in Delhi had gone viral.

Indigo Airlines tweeted a picture of Gandhi carrying a black backpack with other passengers in the queue. “Welcome onboard Mr Rahul Gandhi. Have a good flight,” the airline had tweeted while sharing his photo.

Congress President @OfficeOfRG helps co passengers a helping hand during his journey from Delhi to Guwahati enroute Shillong earlier today pic.twitter.com/J6hRsCJsrB — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@vinaydokania) January 30, 2018

Similar stories had created a buzz in November 2016, when he stood in a queue at an ATM in Delhi to withdraw Rs 4,000 after demonetisation.

After landing in Guwahati, the Congress president went to poll-bound Meghalaya to launch his party’s campaign in the state. After attending a meeting with party leaders, he attended a party-organised concert in Shillong in the evening to reach out to young voters.