Rahul Gandhi helps co-passengers place luggage onboard Delhi-Guwahati flight

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi surprised his co-passengers by helping them arrange the luggage in the overhead cabin space on the Delhi to Guhawati flight on Tuesday.

The photos of the Gandhi scion’s kind gesture are going viral on social media, with many users lauding him for being down to earth and not putting on airs of a usual VIP traveler.

Some passengers also asked Rahul to pose for selfies with them, to which he happily obliged.