Rahul Gandhi helps co-passengers place luggage onboard Delhi-Guwahati flight

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi surprised his co-passengers by helping them arrange the luggage in the overhead cabin space on the Delhi to Guhawati flight on Tuesday.The photos of the Gandhi scion’s kind gesture are going viral on social media, with many users lauding him for being down to earth and not putting on airs of a usual VIP traveler. Some passengers also asked Rahul to pose for selfies with them, to which he happily obliged.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi ji offers a helping hand to Co-Passengers while locating their luggage today On his flight from Delhi to Guwahati @INCIndia @OfficeOfRG @INC_Andhra @mnadendla @tallurivijaykum pic.twitter.com/rJUyAf7CAe— Dr.Seetharam Babu (@SeetharamPatti) January 30, 2018 But some on Twitter also wondered whether this was Rahul’s effort to connect with the Aam Aadmi or just an opportune photo-op ahead of the election season.
He had showed a similar avatar before the Gujarat election, too, when photos of him waiting in a queue to board an aircraft at the IGI airport in Delhi had gone viral. Indigo Airlines tweeted a picture of Gandhi carrying a black backpack with other passengers in the queue. “Welcome onboard Mr Rahul Gandhi. Have a good flight,” the airline had tweeted while sharing his photo.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi offers a helping hand to Co-Passengers while locating their luggage today On his flight from Delhi to Guwahati. @INCIndia @OfficeOfRG @priyankac19 @rssurjewala @SachinPilot #MahatmaGandhi pic.twitter.com/jmlVdUBZqu— Ritika Sharma (@RS9777) January 30, 2018Similar stories had created a buzz in November 2016, when he stood in a queue at an ATM in Delhi to withdraw Rs 4,000 after demonetisation. After landing in Guwahati, the Congress president went to poll-bound Meghalaya to launch his party’s campaign in the state. After attending a meeting with party leaders, he attended a party-organised concert in Shillong in the evening to reach out to young voters.
