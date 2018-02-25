Rahul Gandhi leads Congress tributes to Sridevi

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday offered condolences to the family of veteran actress Sridevi, who passed away on Saturday night in Dubai.

"Shocked to hear about the sudden and untimely death of one of India's favourite actress, Sridevi. Sridevi was an incredibly talented and versatile actress whose vast body of work spanned a range of genres and languages. My condolences to her family. May her soul rest in peace," Gandhi tweeted.

The Twitter handle of the Congress Party also paid tribute to Sridevi.

"We regret to hear about the passing away of Sridevi. An actor par excellence. A legend who will continue to live in our hearts through her stellar body of work. Our deepest condolences to her loved ones," the tweet read. The Congress also posted three more tweets detailing her accomplishments. Congress national spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi also lamented the demise of the 54-year-old actress, "Shocked 2hear of passing of Sridevi. Sudden, totally unexpected death in dubai, as of farookh sheikh. Healthy, agile, mobile & youthful, belying even her limited 54 years, her impish curiosity, exemplified in english vinglish, contrasts with her superb vampish hawa hawaii!" A Padma Shri recipient, Sridevi passed away on Saturday night due to a cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she was attending a family wedding with her husband Boney Kapoor and her younger daughter Khushi. (ANI)