Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Dubai in October

[India], Sep 08 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Dubai in October, according to sources. However, the date of his visit has not been decided yet

Sources also said that the Congress is trying to book a stadium with a capacity of 50,000 during the visit, adding that official communication will be made once the date and venue are finalised.

At present, the Congress president is on a 12-day Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, which he started on August 31 via Nepal.

Three days prior to this, Gandhi had expressed contentment on his trip to Kailash Mansarovar and said that "a man goes to Kailash when it calls him." He also described the waters of the Mansarovar Lake as "gentle, tranquil and calm."

The Gandhi scion's trip to Kailash Mansarovar has been constantly questioned by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who even accused him of being China's ambassador. (ANI)