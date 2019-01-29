Rahul Gandhi meets Goa CM Parrikar

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is in Goa, met Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Chandrakant Kavlekar, Goa Congress Legislature Party said: "Rahul ji is on a private trip to Goa. He visited the Chief Minister to check on his health. I also requested him to meet our Congress MLAs, he obliged and met all of them."

Rahul and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrived in Goa on January 26 on a private plane and are residing in a five-star resort.

Recently, the Gandhi scion also demanded action against the Goa Chief Minister, claiming that he is in possession of files pertaining to the Rafale deal, as claimed by Congress in an audio clip the party released in January.

Parrikar is suffering from a pancreatic ailment and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York since February 2018. (ANI)