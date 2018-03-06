Rahul Gandhi meets TDP workers over 'special category status'

[ India], Mar. 06 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers, who are protesting at Parliament Street over 'special category status' for the Andhra Pradesh.

Rahul joined their protest at Jantar Mantar earlier in the day.

"We are here for 'Special Category Status' (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh. The first thing we will do when we come to power in 2019 is give the state Special Category Status," Rahul told media here.

"Confident that if we stand together, we will convince Government of India (GoI) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi what is due to people of state should be given," Rahul added.

Yesterday, ahead of the commencement of the second part of the budget session, the TDP MPs had staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises demanding 'Special Category Status' for the state. The MPs had been holding placards with slogans like, "Listen to the voice of five crores AP people", "Save alliance dharma". TDP MP Jayadev Galla demanded all the promises made earlier related to the Andhra Pradesh to be fulfilled. Interestingly, TDM MP Siva Prasad dressed as Lord Krishna during TDP protest here. The decision to grant SCS was announced in the Parliament and endorsed by opposition parties, including BJP in 2014. SCS was announced in lieu of foregoing Hyderabad, which houses employment generating industries, and such a precious clause should not be foregone for some insignificant package. (ANI)