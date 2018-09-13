Rahul Gandhi met Nirav Modi in 2013: Shehzad Poonawalla

[India], Sep 13 (ANI): Activist Shehzad Poonawalla on Thursday claimed that he was a witness to Congress president Rahul Gandhi and absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi's meeting at a hotel in September 2013.

Talking to ANI, Poonawalla challenged Gandhi to undergo a lie detector test for the same.

"Mr Rahul Gandhi, I challenge you. I am witness to you meeting Nirav Modi in September 2013 at a Hotel and during this time Nirav Modi and his uncle (Mehul Choksi) got loans from banks. I am ready to undergo a lie detector test. Are you ready to take challenge?" Poonawalla said.

His comment came a day after fugitive liqour baron Vijay Mallya claimed outside London Court that he had met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before leaving India. Both Nirav Modi and his maternal uncle Mehul Choksi have been under scanner by central agencies for their alleged involvement in multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam. (ANI)