Rahul Gandhi not to talk about AI in US, confirms Sam Pitroda

[U.S.A], Sept 10 (ANI): As reports emerge about Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi talking about Artificial Intelligence (AI) during his two-week visit to the United States, the Technical Advisor involved with the event called the reports "false".

Taking to twitter, Technical Advisor Sam Pitroda said, "I have seen news in media that Rahul Gandhi is coming to the US to give a talk on Artificial Intelligence. This is FALSE information."

He further said that he doesn't know who is behind the false rumour, but, seems like the news has gone viral.

"Rahul Gandhi is not coming to talk about Artificial Intelligence," emphasised Pitroda. Pitroda added that the Congress vice-president is coming to meet with students and academicians and various thinking people in the US and will be giving a talk at the University of California, Berkley. "He will be also meeting with Indian Overseas Congress executive members and others," said Pitroda. Rahul Gandhi also tweeted about the event and said, "Looking forward to addressing students @UCBerkeley & interacting w/Indian Overseas Congress members w/@sampitroda during my visit to the US." The Congress vice-president will be interacting with global thinkers, political leaders and overseas Indians this week on international economic and technology issues. Rahul Gandhi will be beginning his two-week trip to the US with an address at the University of California, Berkeley, on Monday.(ANI)