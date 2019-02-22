Rahul Gandhi promises ‘Special Status’ to Andhra Pradesh if Congress comes to power in 2019

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday promised to the people of Andhra Pradesh that the state would be given 'special status' if Congress is voted to power in 2019.

Addressing a public rally in Tirupati, Rahul said: “When Congress comes to power in Delhi, no force can stop us from giving ‘special status’ to Andhra Pradesh."

“It does not matter whether there is Congress government in Andhra Pradesh or not. If the Congress party and the Prime Minister of India have made a commitment, then it will be fulfilled,” he added.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not giving special category status to Andhra, the Congress President said: “When a PM speaks, India speaks. And the PM of India has promised Special Status to AP. When PM Modi came here five years ago, he gave a speech saying that he is going to give Andhra Pradesh 'special status' for 10 years.” It worth mentioning that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been demanding special status for the state very long. Rahul further said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a speech also promised that he would put Rs 15 Lakh in your bank accounts, 2 crore jobs to youth, and farmers would get the right price. Every single of his statement is a lie." Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not waiving farmers’ loan, the Congress president said: “PM Modi can give a loan waiver worth Rs 3,50,000 crore to the most powerful businessmen of the country but he cannot waive loans of poor farmers.” “In the recent elections, in every speech, I promised farm loan waivers within 10 days of forming the government, and I'm proud to tell you that we did it in two days in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan,” he underlined. Rahul who earlier tweeted that the ‘Primetime minister' was busy in a film after 40 CRPF lost their lives, said: “There are some people in India who called themselves nationalists. When 40 CRPF are martyred, PM who calls himself a nationalist is sitting in a national park getting a movie made of himself." “For three and half hours after our CRPF were killed, the PM smiled and laughed for a movie of himself. That movie was more important to him than helping the families of those people who died. The Prime Minister should be ashamed of his behaviour,” he added. Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement where he asked people to make him ‘chowkidaar’, Rahul said: "The Prime Minister told you that he will fight against corruption. Make him the 'chowkidaar'. There used to be a slogan 'Acche din, aayenge' but now, after former France President said that PM gave the Rafale contract to Anil Ambani, there is a new slogan ‘Chowkidaar chor hai’.” “Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave Rs 30,000 crores to Anil Ambani after he pushed aside public sector company Hindustan Aeronautical limited,” Rahul alleged. (ANI)