Rahul Gandhi raises questions on BJP's manifesto

[India], December 8 (ANI): Congress president-designate Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for hastily preparing the manifesto a day ahead of the Gujarat elections.

While addressing a public gathering here, Rahul said: "We raised questions about manifesto and the BJP hastily prepared it behind closed doors. The Congress asked for it so Arun Jaitley released it. Otherwise why do they need it when they think they are going to govern here for 100 years? Such is their arrogance."

Meanwhile, the Congress leader urged the voters to read the Congress manifesto and said, "We will increase your salaries. If salaries of others can be increased, salaries of teachers can also be increased. The money that we put into the MNREGA is the money put into a TATA Nano Factory by the BJP."

Rahul also said the Congress will begin a noble initiative of canteens in Gujarat, like the party did in Karnataka.

"The Congress has started a noble initiative of canteens in Karnataka where food is available for everyone at minimal prices. We will begin the same initiative in Gujarat," he said.

Rahul took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "I won't lie and say that everyone will receive Rs 15 Lakh in their bank accounts but when we come to power here, people will feel that their voices are finally being heard after 22 years."

Gujarat has a total number of 182 assembly seats and the polling will be held in two phases.

Voting in 89 constituencies of Saurashtra and South Gujarat region will be held in the first phase on December 9, while the remaining 93 constituencies in Central and northern regions go for polls in the second phase on December 14.

The counting of the two-phase election is slated on December 18. (ANI)