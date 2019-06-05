Rahul Gandhi, Robert Vadra extend greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr

[India], Jun 5 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his brother-in-law Robert Vadra on Wednesday extended their greetings to the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"May the auspicious occasion of Eid bless you with peace and bring joy to you and your family. Happy Eid!" he tweeted separately in English and Malayalam.

In a Facebook post, Vadra wrote, "To all my Muslim friends and all who are celebrating... Eid Mubarak to you and your entire family. Health and happiness through the year. ."

Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety across the country today. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan. It is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival is celebrated by sharing a delightful dish called Seviyan (vermicelli) that comes under different varieties like Hath Ka Seviyan, Nammak Ka Seviyan, Chakle Ka Seviyan and Laddu Seviyan. All these variants can be used in the dish called Sheerkurma, which is also made on Eid and distributed among friends and relatives. (ANI)