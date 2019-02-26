Rahul Gandhi salutes IAF for attacking terror camps in PoK

[India], Feb 26 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hailed the Indian Air Force (IAF) for attacking terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“I salute the pilots of the IAF,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted soon after the report of the attack on terror camps broke out.

Indian Air Force on Tuesday carried out aerial strikes at major terror camps in PoK, completely destroying them.

"12 Mirage 2000 jets took part in the operation that dropped 1000 Kg bombs on terror camps across LoC (Line of Control), completely destroying them," IAF sources said.

The air strike was carried at around 3:30 am, the sources said. Indian action came 12 days after Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) carried out terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Kashmir, killing 40 personnel and injuring five others. The terror attack had led to nation-wide outrage and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to punish those behind the attack. Entire world community had expressed solidarity with India after the attack. The US has said it supports India's "Right to self defence" in the back of the attack. (ANI)