Rahul Gandhi showing some signs of maturity: BJP MP Saroj Pandey

[India], Jan 20 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi has started showing "some signs of maturity", feels BJP MP Saroj Pandey, who had earlier described him as "mandh-buddhi (dim-wit)".

Pandey, who is a Rajya Sabha MP from Chhattisgarh, made the comment while responding to a question from a journalist here last evening.

"He (Rahul) has started showing some signs of maturity," she said when asked to comment on recent political moves of the Congress President.

"We have seen how the Congress party used the Vyapam scam in the past as a political strategy. However, this did not work out, as we all saw. It is clear that the BJP is not involved in any kind of corruption. So now the Opposition is trying to rake up the Rafale scam instead," the BJP leader said.

In June last year, Pandey had alleged that Rahul was "mandh buddhi" after he claimed that the founder of Coca-Cola once sold 'shikanji' (lemonade). "The kind of things he (Rahul) says is surprising. He is definitely trying to learn but there is an age to learn. A person who learns after the age of 40 cannot be called learned. Such a person is called mandh buddhi," Pandey had said at a public address in Durg. Commenting on the TMC-led anti-BJP rally held in Kolkata on Saturday, Pandey slammed it, saying it was astonishing to see political factions with opposing ideologies coming together under one roof. "Mamata (Banerjee) is not able to save democracy in her own state, it was shocking to see her lead the rally. The Opposition in West Bengal is being oppressed by the TMC government, so much so that they did not even let us hold Rath Yatra. These parties are coming together to defeat one man (Prime Minister). This goes to show the might of the BJP," she said. (ANI)