Rahul Gandhi takes charge as Congress president

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi took over as Congress president at a function at the Congress party headquarters on Saturday.Rahul received a formal certificate of being elected party president from the Central Election Authority president Mullapally Ramachandran. He was flanked by his mother Sonia Gandhi, who was the party vice-president for four years since 2013, and former prime minister Manmohan Singh at the function in New Delhi.
On Friday, Sonia Gandhi announced her retirement as Congress president but not from politics. Asked what role she will assume after Rahul Gandhi takes over the reins of the party, she told media persons: "My role is to retire."