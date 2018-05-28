Rahul Gandhi targets BJP with a sarcastic tweet

[India], May 27 (ANI): Taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged social media trollers not to get "worked up" as he is going to accompany his mother Sonia Gandhi abroad for an annual medical check-up and will be back soon.

The Congress president, who will be leaving tonight along with her mother, took to Twitter and said, "Will be out of India for a few days, accompanying Sonia ji to her annual medical checkup. To my friends in the BJP social media troll army: don't get too worked up...I'll be back soon!"

The tweet is in response to trollers who target the Congress chief on various issues, including his foreign visits. Sonia Gandhi's health has been in the news for quite some time. Recently, on March 23, the United Progressive Alliance chairperson, who was in Shimla with her daughter Priyanka Vadra, was rushed to New Delhi after she felt ill. Gandhi complained of restlessness and had to be flown to the national capital. (ANI)