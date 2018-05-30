Rahul Gandhi terms 1 paisa petrol price cut as 'prank, childish move'

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the cut in petrol and diesel price. If this is your idea of a prank, its childish and in poor taste, he said while mocking PM Modi over reducing the petrol and diesel price by 1 paisa.

Dear PM, Youve cut the price of Petrol and Diesel today by 1 paisa. ONE paisa!?? If this is your idea of a prank, its childish and in poor taste. P.S. A ONE paisa cut is not a suitable response to the #FuelChallenge I threw you last week, he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the reduction in petrol and diesel prices was revised to just 1 paisa a litre each, with state-owned oil companies blaming clerical error for previously announcing a cut of up to 60 paise. Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 78.42 per litre and diesel Rs 69.30. State-owned oil companies on Wednesday morning had announced reduction in petrol price by 60 paise to Rs 77.83 a litre and diesel by 56 paise to Rs 68.75 in Delhi. Within hours of the announcement, they revised the cut to just 1 paisa a litre each. State-owned oil companies on Wednesday morning had announced reduction in petrol price by 60 paise to Rs 77.83 a litre and diesel by 56 paise to Rs 68.75 in Delhi. Within hours of the announcement, they revised the cut to just 1 paisa a litre each. The 'reduction' comes after 16 consecutive price increases since May 14 when fuel retailers ended a 19-day pre-Karnataka poll hiatus to pass on a spike in global oil rates. The 'reduction' comes after 16 consecutive price increases since May 14 when fuel retailers ended a 19-day pre-Karnataka poll hiatus to pass on a spike in global oil rates.