Rahul Gandhi thanks Chidambaram, others for 'protecting party'

[India], Mar 17 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, while addressing the Plenary Session, thanked senior party leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram and others for protecting the party.

"Soniaji, Manmohan Singhji, Chidambaramji, Amarinderji and all our senior leaders who are present here have fought for the Congress party. I would like to convey my heartful thanks to them that they fought for the party and protected it," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress scion further added that the youth in the party can be taken forward with the guidance of the senior leaders.

"If the young people take the Congress party forward it will be with the help of seniors. My work is to bring the seniors and the youth together," Rahul Gandhi added. Meanwhile, P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram is involved in a money laundering case for allegedly facilitating Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for INX Media Ltd. The FIPB clearance was made when Chidambaram was the finance minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. (ANI)