Rahul Gandhi thanks 'fighter' voters, Congress workers

Affirming that Congress' ideological battle with the BJP will continue, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday thanked voters and Congress workers for supporting the party in the elections and termed them as fighters working to safeguard constitutional values in the country.

"Every Congress member must remember that each one of you is fighting for the Constitution, for every person in India irrespective of the colour of his skin or belief," Rahul was quoted as saying by party spokesperson Rajdeep Singh Surjewala.

Surjewala tweeted, "Shri Rahul Gandhi thanked voters and Congress workers (at Congress Parliamentary Party meet)." Rahul's statement comes amid his firm resolution to quit as party president after Congress' debacle in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. He later congratulated his mother Sonia Gandhi on being elected as the leader of Congress parliamentary party. "Congratulations to Smt Sonia Gandhi on being elected Leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party. Under her leadership, the Congress will prove to be a strong & effective opposition party, that will fight to defend the Constitution of India," he tweeted. Rahul has been adamant on not backtracking from his decision of resigning from the post despite several requests from senior party leaders and is learnt to have instructed to search for a new person to helm the grand old party. He had offered his resignation taking moral responsibility of the humiliating defeat in the general polls at Congress Working Committee meeting. Congress secured a meagre 52 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats in the seven-phased elections. The BJP once again stormed to power with 303 seats. (ANI)