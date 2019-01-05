Rahul Gandhi to address farmers rally in Jaipur on Jan 9

[India], Jan 5 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a farmers rally here on January 9, informed Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot on Saturday.

Briefing the media on the details of the Gandhi scion's impending visit, Pilot said, "On January 9, a huge farmers rally is going to be organised in Jaipur. During the elections, Congress president had made the promise of farmer loan waiver, which was a significant initiative. During BJP government different excuses were made in this regard and demands of farmers were ignored. As soon as our government was formed, we immediately waived thousands of crores of loans in all the three states. With this initiative, farmers have got hope that Congress government paves way for their better future."

Pilot further added that the state Congress will be requesting the Congress president for pressurising the Centre for similar relief to farmers of the country. "Central government is doing nothing for the upliftment of the farmers. When Rahul Gandhi comes here we will request him to exert pressure on the Central government to take some measures for financial relief to the farmers," said Pilot. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was also present the meeting which was organised to discuss the preparations of the Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state. (ANI)