[India], May 30 (ANI): Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will attend the birthday celebrations of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supremo M. Karunanidhi in Chennai on June 3rd.

Karunanidhi will celebrate his 94th birthday and 60th year as a legislator this Saturday.

The party is organising a function at YMCA ground in Royapettah in Chennai.

Before the event, Rahul will also travel to Telangana on June 1st, where he will address a rally on the completion of three years of the state. (ANI)