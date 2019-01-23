Rahul Gandhi to begin 2-day Amethi visit

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will arrive on a two-day visit at his parliamentary constituency Amethi today. His visit comes in the aftermath of the Congress party wresting Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan from the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi will land at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow at 10 am and then travel to Fursatganj in Amethi chair a meeting with the pradhans of the villages that fall under Amethi district. He will also address a 'nukkad sabha' at Haliyapur.

Rahul Gandhi will stay at the Bhuemau guest house where he will meet the district party leaders and workers. On Friday (January 25) morning, he will meet Congress workers and people belonging to his constituency. He will also take part in the swearing-in of newly elected Bar members in Gauriganj, his representative Chandrakant Dubey said. Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to visit Amethi on January 4 but it was cancelled due to the Winter session of Parliament. His visit would have clashed with Union Minister Smriti Irani's Amethi trip, which was also scheduled for the same day and was being seen as the first major political face-off ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. His mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was also scheduled to come along with him for a visit to her parliamentary constituency Raebareli, but she has cancelled her visit.