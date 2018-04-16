Rahul Gandhi to begin three-day visit to Amethi, Rae Bareli today

[India], Apr 16(ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday will embark on a three-day visit to his and his mother Sonia Gandhi's parliamentary constituencies of Amethi and Rae Bareli respectively.

He will spend the first two days in Amethi and the last day in Rae Bareli.

He will meet farmers and inaugurate a Passport Seva Kendra, a road project and a private school. Rahul Gandhi will also lay the foundations of some development projects during his visit.

The Congress leader will hold a Kisaan Choupal (meeting with the farmers) in Jainabganj Mandi of Shukl Bazaar in Amethi and inaugurate a passport service centre today.

Gandhi will also inaugurate the Thauri-Kotava road built under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna. He will reach his mother Sonia Gandhi's constituency Rae Bareli on Wednesday where he will review programmes and discuss development projects. (ANI)