Rahul Gandhi to meet kin of peasants killed in 2017 Mandsaur farmers' agitation

Bhopal: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will meet family members of the farmers killed in police firing during an agitation in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh on the first anniversary of the incident on Wednesday and addressed a farmers' rally.

According to party sources, Gandhi, who returned from the United States last night, held a meeting with his party leaders and security forces ahead of Wednesday's visit to Mandsaur.

Gandhi is scheduled to fly to Mandsaur Wednesday afternoon. He would address the "kisan rally" at Khokhra (Pipliya Mandi) in the district. Family members of three out of the six people killed in police firing would share dais with the Congress president.

Former Mandsaur MP and Congress leader Meenakshi Natrajan said her party had urged the kin of the deceased to participate in the meeting. Farmers had held statewide protests in Madhya Pradesh last year demanding better prices for their crops. The agitation was marred by violence at many parts in the state, especially in Mandsaur, which emerged as the epicentre of protests. The Congress sources added that Gandhi would also hold a meeting with senior leaders of Madhya Pradesh Congress. Top Congress leaders from Madhya Pradesh including PCC chief Kamal Nath, campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia and other state leaders would be in attendance. Madhya Pradesh is slated to go to polls later this year and the Congress is seeking to make this rally big ahead of the assembly election. The Congress, which has been in political wilderness for the past 15 years, is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in the state.