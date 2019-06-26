Rahul Gandhi to pay 2-day visit to Wayanad from June 7

[India], May 31 (ANI): Congress president and newly elected MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi will pay a two-day visit to his constituency from June 7 to thank the voters.

Rahul had on May 24 expressed gratitude to the people of Wayanad for choosing him as their representative in the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi, who netted 7,05,034 votes in Wayanad, tweeted in Malayalam saying, "I honour the decision of the people of the country. I congratulate all the winners. I wish to thank all the people of Wayanad who have chosen me as your representative. I also extend my thanks to each and every Congress worker for their hard work and efforts in this election."

Gandhi won by 4,31,063 votes against his nearest rival Left Democratic Front (LDF)'s PP Suneer in the constituency. (ANI)