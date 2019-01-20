Rahul Gandhi to undertake 2-day visit to Amethi

[India], Jan 20 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi is slated to undertake a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Amethi from January 23.

Along with Rahul, UPA Chairman Sonia Gandhi will also arrive at the Fursatganj airport on January 23, from where both the leaders will leave for their respective constituencies (Amethi and Rae Bareli).

During his two-day visit, the Gandhi scion will participate in several party programmes and a meeting of the district vigilance and monitoring committee.

On 23 January, the Congress president will pay tribute to the memorial located at Nahar Kothi to honour slain soldiers at 11:20 in the morning. At 11:30 am, he will hold a meeting with village heads of Tiloi Vidhan Sabha and will meet the relatives' of late senior Congress leader Shiv Pratap Singh.

At 12 noon Rahul will take a tour of Paraya Namaskar village.

On 24 January, Rahul is scheduled to interact with the public at Bhuvemau guest house in Rae Bareli. He is also expected to pay a visit to some villages of Salon.

Both Rahul and his mother Sonia Gandhi will depart for Delhi on January 24.

Earlier in the month, the Congress president had canceled his Amethi visit at the last moment due to a debate on the Rafale issue in the Parliament.

In Uttar Pradesh 2017 elections, six out of 10 assembly seats in Rae Bareli and Amethi parliamentary

constituencies- which were once strongsholds of the Congress- was bagged by the BJP, while the two

went to the Samajwadi Party, leaving the Congress with just two.

For Congress it was a total wash out in Rahul's Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, comprising

the assembly seats of Amethi, Tiloi, Jagdishpur, Gauriganj and Salon.

The political quarter managed to win two of the five assembly constituencies of Sonia Gandhi's Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat-Rae Bareli and Harchandpur - while losing Sareni, Bachhrawan and Unchahar.

