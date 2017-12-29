Rahul Gandhi to visit Himachal for post-poll review tomorrow

[India], December 29 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi will on Friday visit Himachal Pradesh to review party's performance in the recently-held assembly elections.

The Congress party, which had been in power for the last five years in the hill state, defeated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent assembly polls.

The Congress managed to score only 20 seats, while the BJP stood victorious by winning 44 seats in the total 68 constituencies.

As per the reports, Rahul will review the performance of the party workers and seek the probable reasons of the debacle. He is also likely to address the party workers in Shimla on his day-long visit to the hill state.

The Congress scion, had also visited Gujarat ealrier this week to held a similar post-poll review in the state, where the party failed to dethrone the BJP, which has been ruling the state for past 22 years. (ANI)