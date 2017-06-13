Rahul Gandhi to visit relatives abroad

[India], June 13 (ANI): Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that he would be travelling over the next few days to visit his relatives.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi tweeted, "Will be travelling to meet my grandmother & family for a few days. Looking forward to spending some time with them."

He had last travelled abroad in March, when his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi was under going medical treatment abroad for an undisclosed illness.

Prior to that, he had travelled abroad at the end of December 2016 and the beginning of January. (ANI)