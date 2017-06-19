  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Rahul Gandhi turns 47, political biggies wish the Congress Vice President

Rahul Gandhi turns 47, political biggies wish the Congress Vice President

Last Updated: Mon, Jun 19, 2017 10:09 hrs
Punjab polls: Congress gets majority in 117-member Assembly

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday turned 47. The political biggies from across the nation extended their greetings to him on his birthday.

PM Narendra Modi was one among the first to wish him.

More from Sify:



talking point on sify news

Latest Features