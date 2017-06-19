Rahul Gandhi turns 47, political biggies wish the Congress Vice President

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday turned 47. The political biggies from across the nation extended their greetings to him on his birthday.

Birthday greetings to the Congress Vice President, Shri Rahul Gandhi. I pray for his long and healthy life. @OfficeOfRG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2017

PM Narendra Modi was one among the first to wish him.