Rahul Gandhi turns 47, political biggies wish the Congress Vice President

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday turned 47. The political biggies from across the nation extended their greetings to him on his birthday.
PM Narendra Modi was one among the first to wish him.
Birthday greetings to the Congress Vice President, Shri Rahul Gandhi. I pray for his long and healthy life. @OfficeOfRG— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2017
Happy Birthday Rahul Gandhi Ji.....
May you have a long & healthy life...— Shehzad Poonawalla (@Shehzad_Ind) June 19, 2017
Birthday greetings to Rahul Gandhi. Wishing you happiness and good health for many, many years to come @OfficeOfRG— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 19, 2017
I wish our dynamic leader Shri Rahul Gandhi a Happy Birthday. May he lead us & the country into peace, prosperity & justice. @OfficeOfRG pic.twitter.com/aydfucYEok— CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) June 19, 2017
Warmest birthday greetings to Sh #RahulGandhi Ji. May he be blessed with a long life full of joy n peace. #HappyBirthdayRG @OfficeOfRG— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 19, 2017
Happy Birthday to Congress Vice President Shri Rahul Gandhi.— Praful Patel (@praful_patel) June 19, 2017
Wish you a healthy & blessed life. @OfficeOfRG #RahulGandhi