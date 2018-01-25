Rahul Gandhi urges all to protect the Constitution

[India], Jan 25 (ANI): On the eve of Republic Day, Congress President Rahul Gandhi greeted the nation and urged all citizens to protect the constitution of the country to ensure justice, liberty, equality and fraternity for all.

In a written address to the citizens, the Congress chief said, "On this Republic Day, let us renew our lifelong pledge to protect our constitution, the keystone of our cherished Republic and to defend it as one people, whenever it is endangered."

Indicating that the constitution was threatened at present, Gandhi added, "More than ever before in the history of our young nation, we must defend these treasured commitments."

Republic Day honours the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950. (ANI)