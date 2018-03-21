Rahul Gandhi visits iconic temple, church and dargah in Karnataka

Ahead of the assembly elections in Karnataka, Congress President Rahul Gandhi again showed his devotional side by visiting a temple, a church and a dargah. Image: @INCKarnataka/ Twitter

: Invoking Karnataka's 12th century social reformer Basavanna, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were "not inclusive" as he ignored farmers but waived off loans of big industrialists."Modi speaks about Basavanna but his policies are not inclusive.

If he can waive off ₹25 lakh crore worth loans of big industrialists, why can't he help farmers," he said at a public rally in Karnataka's coastal Udupi district.

Rahul, who is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka, the third in over a month—told the gathering that though farmers had pleaded for the right Minimum Support Price for their produce, it was not fulfilled.

"In contrast, our government in the state has spent thrice the amount on irrigation projects than the Modi government did for the entire nation,” said Rahul.

This comes two days after the Nehru-Gandhi scion, who recently proclaimed himself to be a “Shiv bhakt (devotee of Shiva)”, said at the Congress party’s plenary session in New Delhi that it was “strange” that people talked so much about his recent visits to temples in Gujarat. He claimed he visited temples for years before the Gujarat elections.

“I don’t go to temples only. I go to mosques, gurdwaras and churches. Whenever someone calls me, I go,” he told the All India Congress Committee delegates Sunday.

The Congress president will arrive in Mangaluru Tuesday and spend three hours visiting Rosario Church, Gokarnanatheshwara temple — Gokarnath is a form of Shiva — and Ullal Dargah, the shrine of Sayyid Muhammed Shareeful Madani who was believed to have come to Mangaluru from Saudi Arabia 500 years ago, floating across the sea on a piece of cloth.