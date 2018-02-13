Rahul Gandhi visits temple, dargah in Karnataka

[India], Feb 13 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi continued his temple visit for the second day of his election campaign in the poll-bound state of Karnataka.

Rahul, on Monday, visited a temple and a dargah in the poll-bound state of Karnataka's Kalaburagi.

He also paid a visit to a Dargah in Raichur with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah earlier on Monday.

He later conducted a roadshow in the city after his visit to the Dargah.

With the state going to polls in April-May, Rahul is expected to continue with his visit to several religious places.

Karnataka goes to polls in the first quarter of the year as the term of the incumbent government ends on May 30. (ANI)