Rahul Gandhi will bring Congress wave back: Hanumantha Rao

[India] May 20 (ANI): Looking forward to Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's visit to Telangana, senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao on Saturday said that the former will bring back Congress wave in the entire nation, adding the plight of the farmers will improve thereafter.

"Farmers are being mistreated in Telangana and there is a lot of unemployment as well. I think, Rahul Gandhi will bring back the wave of Congress back in the entire nation," Rao told ANI.

He further said that farmers who provide food to the millions are being arrested and tortured without any crime.

"Rahul Gandhi will support all the farmers and others. He will bring victory to the Congress party in 2019," he asserted. He also added that the Congress has always respected the Opposition, unlike the present Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. Rahul Gandhi will address a massive public meeting called 'Telangana Praja Garjana' at Sangareddy on June 1. He will also release a 'chargesheet' against the failures of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Government during the last three years in the state. Rahul Gandhi had initially planned to have a meeting with the senior leaders of the party at Gandhi Bhavan, but as logistics are not conducive, it was decided to go straight to the public meeting at Sangareddy. The party has decided to organize a massive car rally from Hyderabad to Sangareddy, a 45 km stretch, in which all senior leaders are expected to participate. (ANI)