Rahul Gandhi will face nation's challenges fiercely: Ghulam Nabi Azad

[India] Dec 16 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said he is confident that party President Rahul Gandhi will face the challenges of the nation fiercely and with determination.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "I am confident that he will prove to be a successful party President. He will face and help overcome the challenges that the country is facing today".

He further praised Sonia Gandhi for her work and devotion in leading the party for two decades.

Earlier in the day, Rahul took over as Congress president today by succeeding his mother Sonia. The 47-year-old was officially declared party president in a ceremony held at the party's 24 Akbar Road headquarters here. He was given the certificate of Congress president by Mullappally Ramachandran, the chairman of the party's central election authority, who oversaw the organisational polls. The ceremony was attended by party stalwarts, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former union home minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan and other party leaders. His sister Priyanka Gandhi and brother-in-law Robert Vadra were also present on the occasion. Sweets were distributed, slogans raised, crackers burst and party workers danced to drum beats to celebrate the change of guard. Artists from different parts of the nation were also seen performing outside the party head office. Congress workers marched from Rail Bhavan to party office. Sonia headed the party for 19 years since 1998. (ANI)