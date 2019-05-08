Rahul Gandhi's act of trashing ordinance was height of arrogance: Sushma Swaraj

[India], May 08 (ANI): Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj has slammed Congress chief Rahul Gandhi by saying that his act of trashing the ordinance in 2013 was the height of "arrogance".

In a tweet on Tuesday, Swaraj reminded Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi that her brother Rahul Gandhi had "insulted" the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by tearing apart the ordinance issued by the President.

"Priyanka ji, today you talked about arrogance. Let me remind you that when Rahul insulted his own Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh by tearing apart the ordinance issued by the President, it was the height of arrogance," Swaraj tweeted.

"What are you talking about? (kaun kisko suna raha hai)," Swaraj asked. Her tweets came in response to Priyanka's statement at a rally in Ambala. Earlier in the day, while speaking at a rally in Ambala, Haryana, Priyanka Gandhi had said, "The BJP needs to learn from the fate of Duryodhana from Mahabharata that this country has never forgiven the arrogant." The Union Minister also took pot-shots at West Bengal CM and TMC leader Mamta Banerjee for her refusal to talk to PM Modi to assess the impacts of cyclone "Fani". She invoked a couplet written by Bashir Badr to hit out at Mamta Banerjee. "Mamta ji, today you have crossed all limits. You are the Chief Minister of the state and Modi ji is the Prime Minister of the country. Tomorrow, you will have to talk to him," Swaraj said in another tweet. "I am reminding you of a couplet by Bashir Badr."Dushmani jam kar karo lekin ye gunjaish rahe, jab kabhi hum dost ho jayein to sharminda na hon"," added Swaraj. TMC leader while addressing an election rally in West Bengal had said that PM Modi needs a "slap of democracy." (ANI)