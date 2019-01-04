Rahul Gandhi's Amethi visit cancelled

[India], Jan 4 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday stated that Rahul Gandhi's visit to Amethi which was scheduled for Friday has been cancelled.

"Rahul Gandhi's program has been cancelled for the day. Rest of the information will be conveyed soon," Singh said.

Rahul was supposed to be on a two-day visit to the constituency and participate in several programmes and events during his trip.

The Congress President's trip was coinciding with Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani's visit to Amethi.

Irani, however, reached Amethi earlier on Friday. She inaugurated the first CT Scan machine installed in the district hospital. Irani will also be participating in a blanket distribution programme. Irani had unsuccessfully contested against Gandhi in Amethi in the last Lok Sabha polls but she been nurturing the constituency in the expectation of taking on the Gandhi scion again in the next elections. (ANI)